Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

NYSE RBS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 288,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.