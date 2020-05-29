RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.4%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 1,254,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,068,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

RRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,558 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.