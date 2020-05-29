RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.43. RTW Retailwinds shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 161,245 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.02 million during the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,369,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC increased its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 193,015 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

