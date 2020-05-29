Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.49. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 5,042,274 shares trading hands.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The company has a market cap of $234.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

