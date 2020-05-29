Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Facebook stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,027,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,918. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

