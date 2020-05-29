Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $305.56. The stock had a trading volume of 307,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

