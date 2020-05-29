Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives €89.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.92 ($104.56).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SU stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €89.24 ($103.77). 2,021,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.06.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

