Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 738,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

