Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Q3 Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,991,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 234,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

