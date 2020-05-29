Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.62. 51,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,398. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

