Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $66.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

TD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 264,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

