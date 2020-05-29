Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.27 ($72.41).

ETR G24 traded up €1.20 ($1.40) on Friday, reaching €68.75 ($79.94). The company had a trading volume of 7,557,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a 52 week high of €68.55 ($79.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.94 and its 200-day moving average is €58.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

