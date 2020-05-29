Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Holdings Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 2.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.75. 389,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,001. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

