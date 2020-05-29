Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMTC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,639. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

