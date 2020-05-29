Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMTC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,639. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.
In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
