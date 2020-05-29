Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 7.2%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.75, 618,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 315,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $399.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.