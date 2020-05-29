Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 1,598,614 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,131,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

