Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.