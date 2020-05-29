Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,947 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.72. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.