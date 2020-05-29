Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON EYE traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 166.50 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.72.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Aylmer bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.94 ($6,578.45).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

