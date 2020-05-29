Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.88. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3,959,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $620.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

