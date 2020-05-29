Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 4,975 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.56. 846,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

