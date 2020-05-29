SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

