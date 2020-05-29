Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.72. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 24,123 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SINT shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.17). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 250.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

