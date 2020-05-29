Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.78, approximately 48,185,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,585,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

