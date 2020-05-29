Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $24.12. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 199,546 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 551,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,644. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

