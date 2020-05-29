Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

SKY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 22,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,605. Skyline has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skyline by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Skyline by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Skyline by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Skyline by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

