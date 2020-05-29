Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,976. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $921.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

