Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 14,223 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.