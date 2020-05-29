Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $281.38. 116,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,733. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,486.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

