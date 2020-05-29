Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,802,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 18,134,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
