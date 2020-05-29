Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,802,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 18,134,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

