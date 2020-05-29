Slow Capital Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.89.

REGN stock traded up $19.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,736. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $583.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

