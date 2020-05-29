Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

