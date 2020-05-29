Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,318. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

