Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter.

KXI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

