Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

IJK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,388. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

