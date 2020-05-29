Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 284.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 1,342,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.