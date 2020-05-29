Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

