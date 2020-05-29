Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.80. 12,294,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $367.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

