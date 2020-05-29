Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $4,017,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 1,821,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

