Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.24.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,243. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,224. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

