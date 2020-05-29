Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,492,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.