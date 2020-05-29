Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPHY. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

