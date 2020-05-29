Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,736. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

