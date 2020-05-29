Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 4,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,442,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.