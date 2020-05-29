Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.19. 5,975,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

