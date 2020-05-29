Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,732,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,866. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

