Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 807,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.