Slow Capital Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 334,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 288,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

