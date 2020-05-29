Slow Capital Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $84,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $45,031,000.

Insulet stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.35. 19,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average is $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,319.04 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $621,353 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

