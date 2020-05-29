Slow Capital Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,276. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

